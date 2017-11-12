Pakistan Super League 2018 Auction: Who went where

PSL drew plenty of controversy from the start with spot-fixing allegations. PSL drew plenty of controversy from the start with spot-fixing allegations.

Pakistan Super League is heading towards its third edition and squads for the six teams were announced as the PSL Draft was held on Sunday. PSL’s first edition came in the year 2015 which included five teams in the tournament. The teams Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars battled for glory in the past two seasons. The inaugural season saw Islamabad United as the league winners as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the final. Gladiators lost twice in the final as they did not manage to win against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition, losing back to back finals.

The third edition of PSL will feature six teams with another team, Multan Sultans making their debut. For the third season of PSL, total 501 players (308 foreign and 193 local) were included in the draft. The players were divided into five categories for auction: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging. The most expensive buy for PSL 2017 season was the former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum who led Lahore Qalandars in the previous edition. The Platinum category included 28 players, Diamond category 33, Gold category 74, Silver category 255 and the Emerging category included 24 players.

Here’s the list of players picked in PSL 2018 Drafts by the six teams:

Karachi Kings

PSL Draft picks: Colin Ingram, Mitchell Johnson, Luke Wright, David Wiese, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Hasan Mohsin, Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan, Saifullah Bangash

Transfers: Shahid Afridi brought in from Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Rizwan from Lahore Qalandars in exchange for Sohail Khan.

Lahore Qalandars

PSL Draft picks: Chris Lynn, Mustafizur Rehman, Bilal Asif, Raza Hasan, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ghulam Mudassar, Angelo Mathews, Mitchell McClenaghan, Gulraiz Sadaf

Transfers: They brought in Sohail Khan from Karachi Kings in exchange for Mohammad Rizwan.

Islamabad United

PSL Draft picks: JP Duminy, Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Sam Billings, Zafar Gohar, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, David Willey, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain

Transfers: Iftikhar Ahmed is brought in from Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators

PSL Draft picks: Shane Watson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Rameez Raja Jr, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Hassan Khan, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Moin Khan (jr.), Faraz Ahmed

Transfers: None

Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Draft picks: Dwayne Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Taimoor Sultan, Sameen Gul, Sameen Gul, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Khalid Usman, Muhammad Arif

Transfers: Gave away Iftikhar Ahmed to Islamabad United

Multan Sultans

PSL Draft picks: Imran Tahir, Darren Bravo, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nicholas Pooran, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Hardus Viljoen, Umar Gul, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley

Transfers: None

