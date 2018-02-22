Pakistan Super League is second only to Indian Premier League, says Ramiz Raja

In per-match ratio term Pakistan Super League is second only to Indian Premier League, believes Ramiz Raja. In per-match ratio term Pakistan Super League is second only to Indian Premier League, believes Ramiz Raja.

Former Pakistan batsman and current commentator Ramiz Raja believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been a highly successful T20 tournament and is second only to the star-studded Indian Premier League (IPL). Stating that each year new players are added to the fold, Ramiz Raja maintained that the third edition of the PSL, which will kickstart on Thursday in Dubai, will be bigger and better than the those held before. Raja has also handpicked South Africa T20 skipper JP Duminy to be the most successful player in the PSL.

In a column for TOI, Raja opined, “Pakistan Super League has been a success story from all angles. Every year the player profile keeps increasing and improving and money keeps pouring in. Making their debuts in PSL 3 and vying for attention will be Chris Lynn, Colin Ingram and Jofra Archer. In per-match ratio term Pakistan Super League is second only to Indian Premier League. As the ride takes us into year three, you will get to see a larger canvas of players, a new team making an appearance and potential greats trying to outdo the known performers.”

According to Raja, South Africa T20 skipper JP Duminy will set the tournament alight. Explaining his point of view, Raja in a chat with Business Recorder, said, “I believe that Islamabad United’s pick Duminy is pretty good, as he plays outstandingly well against the spin and is tremendous while running between the wicket. He is also a great fielder, who can bowl off-spin as well.”

Some of the other players featuring in the PSL 3 are Misbah ul Haq, Andre Russell, Alex Hales among others.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd