Pakistan Super League 2018 Points Table, Standings, PSL 3 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Pakistan Super League will be played between February 22 to March 25.

The third season of the Pakistan League starts on starts on February 22 with the first match being played between Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While Peshawar will be led by former West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy, Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik will lead Multan in the the tournament. Before the start of the first match, there will be an opening ceremony conducted which will comprise of entertainers such as Abida Parveen, Jason Derlo and famous Pakistan singer Ali Zafar. There will be six teams competing in the tournament – Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The final of the tournament will be played on March 25.

Pakistan Super League 2018 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 Multan Sultans 0 0 0 0 0 Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 0 0 Karachi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 0 0 Peshawar Zalmi 0 0 0 0 0

