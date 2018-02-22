  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Pakistan Super League 2018 Points Table, Standings, PSL 3 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

Pakistan Super League 2018 Points Table, Standings, PSL 3 Team Standings, Net Run Rate

PSL 3 starts on February 22, 2018 and go on till March 25, 2018 with the first match being played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 22, 2018 5:06 pm
Pakistan Super League will start from February 22. Pakistan Super League will be played between February 22 to March 25. (Twitter/Pakistan Super League)
Related News

The third season of the Pakistan League starts on starts on February 22 with the first match being played between Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While Peshawar will be led by former West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy, Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik will lead Multan in the the tournament. Before the start of the first match, there will be an opening ceremony conducted which will comprise of entertainers such as Abida Parveen, Jason Derlo and famous Pakistan singer Ali Zafar. There will be six teams competing in the tournament – Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The final of the tournament will be played on March 25.

Pakistan Super League 2018 Points Table

Teams P W L Points NRR
Islamabad United  0 0  0 0 0
Multan Sultans 0 0 0 0 0
Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0  0 0
Karachi Kings 0 0 0  0 0
Lahore Qalandars  0  0  0  0 0
Peshawar Zalmi  0  0  0 0 0

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
Manish and MS were outstanding to get to 190. I thought that was a winning total 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table