Pakistan summon all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz as part of corruption probe

The PCB is probing allegations of corruptions in the second season of the Pakistan Super League

By: Reuters | Lahore | Published:May 9, 2017 12:40 pm
Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz has been summoned by the PCB. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to appear before its security and vigilance department as part of its ongoing probe into corruption in the game. “This notice… requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code,” the board said in a statement.

The PCB is probing allegations of corruptions in the second season of the Pakistan Super League and has initiated proceedings against suspended players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hassan. In March, Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year after the fast bowler failed to disclose two approaches made by bookmakers.

