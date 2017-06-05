Latest News

Pakistan suffer big blow, Wahab Riaz ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 due to ankle injury.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 5, 2017 10:21 pm
Wahab Riaz, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan Wahab Riaz bowled 8.4 overs against India in their first match. (Source: Reuters)

Related News

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after sustaining ankle injury. Wahab got injured during Pakistan’s clash with India in their first group match on Sunday. The left-arm bowler bowled a total of 8.4 overs during the course.

 

 

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 