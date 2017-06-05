Pakistan suffer big blow, Wahab Riaz ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 5, 2017 10:21 pm
Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after sustaining ankle injury. Wahab got injured during Pakistan’s clash with India in their first group match on Sunday. The left-arm bowler bowled a total of 8.4 overs during the course.
So Wahab Riaz is out of the #ChampionsTrophy2017. Opportunity for Junaid Khan to show his worth maybe?
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 June 2017
Breaking News: Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to ankle injury. #CT17
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 5 June 2017
