Pakistan suffer big blow, Wahab Riaz ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Wahab Riaz bowled 8.4 overs against India in their first match. (Source: Reuters) Wahab Riaz bowled 8.4 overs against India in their first match. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the on-going ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after sustaining ankle injury. Wahab got injured during Pakistan’s clash with India in their first group match on Sunday. The left-arm bowler bowled a total of 8.4 overs during the course.

So Wahab Riaz is out of the #ChampionsTrophy2017. Opportunity for Junaid Khan to show his worth maybe? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 June 2017

Breaking News: Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to ankle injury. #CT17 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 5 June 2017

