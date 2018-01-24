Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s failed attempt of MS Dhoni’s unusual split leaves Twitterati amused

Sarfraz Ahmed attempted a feat similar to MS Dhoni but ended up failing miserably. Sarfraz Ahmed attempted a feat similar to MS Dhoni but ended up failing miserably.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is having a tough time leading his side in New Zealand. While the men in green suffered a whitewash in the five-match ODI series, the T20 internationals began on a similar note with a defeat at Wellington. However, Sarfraz’s woes continued on a personal level after he attempted MS Dhoni’s unusual split to avoid a stumping chance but ended up failing miserably and was declared out. Twitterati was in no mood to let the Pakistan captain forget his attempt hilarious venture and trolled him relentlessly.

The incident happened in the 10th over of the match when New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Mithcell Santer bowled a fullish delivery and while attempting a sweep the Pakistan skipper missed it and fell on his feet. He was declared out for nine runs. Sarfraz is known to be an admirer of Dhoni and had earlier said that he idolizes the Indian keeper and wants to be a finisher like him. However, it still seems like he has a long way to go.

Pakistan’s batsmen fail to find their footing in Wellington, struggling to 105 with Babar Azam’s 41 and Hassan Ali’s 23 the only significant contributions. Will it be an easy chase for the Blackcaps to take a 1-0 lead? #NZvPAK LIVE ➡️ http://t.co/mFZt40t02m pic.twitter.com/9EMN8goy8i — ICC (@ICC) 22 January 2018

Oh no, things continue to go wrong for the visitors.

Sarfraz Ahmed slips and is stumped … next ball is caught behind for a golden duck! 38-6 … Santner’s on a hat-trick! #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/unSc7Z8KOz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 22 January 2018

Meanwhile, after Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20I, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has also advised Sarfaraz Ahmed to consult Mahendra Singh Dhoni to resolve his fitness issues.

“I think Sarfaraz needs to work on his fitness and skills a lot more. Unless he is in top form he can’t expect the team to respond,” Yousuf said before adding, “Nothing wrong in giving Dhoni a call and chatting to him. He can give a lot of helpful tips to Sarfaraz on how to handle things because it is never easy when you are the keeper and also the captain.”

“I see him on the heavy side and he has to now focus on his batting and keeping a lot more. Dhoni can guide him on how he achieved so much success and how he had handled pressure of all responsibilities so well for so long,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App