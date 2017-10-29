Pakistan sizzle in thumping win over Sri Lanka in front of home crowd

Shoaib Malik scored a half-century against Sri Lanka in Lahore. (Source: AP) Shoaib Malik scored a half-century against Sri Lanka in Lahore. (Source: AP)

Pakistan completed a clean sweep win against Sri Lanka after beating them by 36 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Pakistan were playing against a major team at home after a long time as they were barred from hosting any international matches since the attack on Sri Lankan team by gunmen in 2009. They did host Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2015 while a World XI side visited Pakistan earlier this year for three-match T20I series. Batting first, Pakistan posted 180/3 in 20 overs, courtesy a 24-ball 51 from Shoaib Malik and later rode on Mohammad Amir’s phenomenal spell to restrict Sri Lanka to 144/9. Amir scalped a four-wicket haul in four overs. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about the match.

What Amazing Performance Team Pakistan, #White Wash in both T20 and ODI series, some exciting eye candy moments witnessed this series 👍🏼🏏 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) October 29, 2017

Thank u @OfficialSLC for coming to Pakistan.Hopefully more international cricket to come to Pakistan. InshA Allah — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 29, 2017

Thank you Sri Lanka for this historic trip..We will remember you for this gesture forever. Let cricket be the winner! Love you all — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 29, 2017

It was great to see cricket back in Pakistan. Wonderful atmosphere and was good to see the @TheRealPCB players play at home. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) October 29, 2017

Great win by Pak team but thank you Srilanaka for coming to PAK you won our hearts .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 29 October 2017

