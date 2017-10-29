Pakistan sizzle in thumping win over Sri Lanka in front of home crowd

#CoalBuryingGoa
Pakistan completed a clean sweep win against Sri Lanka after beating them by 36 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 29, 2017 10:55 pm
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2017, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shoaib Malik scored a half-century against Sri Lanka in Lahore. (Source: AP)
Pakistan completed a clean sweep win against Sri Lanka after beating them by 36 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Pakistan were playing against a major team at home after a long time as they were barred from hosting any international matches since the attack on Sri Lankan team by gunmen in 2009. They did host Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2015 while a World XI side visited Pakistan earlier this year for three-match T20I series. Batting first, Pakistan posted 180/3 in 20 overs, courtesy a 24-ball 51 from Shoaib Malik and later rode on Mohammad Amir’s phenomenal spell to restrict Sri Lanka to 144/9. Amir scalped a four-wicket haul in four overs. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about the match.

 

 

 

