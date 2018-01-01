Pakistan should appoint former Test player like Rahul Dravid for U19 team, says Ramiz Raja

Rahul Dravid during a press conference with India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw. (Source: PTI) Rahul Dravid during a press conference with India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw. (Source: PTI)

Ramiz Raja said that the Pakistan Cricket Board should follow India’s example and appoint a former Test player as coach of the U-19 side. “I think the PCB should also consider appointing a former Test player who is well reputed and respected with the national junior team just like India has done in the case of Rahul Dravid (India U-19 and A coach),” the former Pakistan captain is quoted as saying by Raja said as Pakistan prepare for this month’s ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Raja said that at age group levels, winning isn’t as important as recognising talent. “I don’t think winning is as important as recognising individuals who are talented and then educating and grooming them. India will benefit from the presence of someone like Rahul Dravid who is a role model for youngsters,” he said, “Pakistan should also think on these lines because at the under-16 and 19 levels identifying individuals who can be good investments for the future is very important.”

