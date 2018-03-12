Pakistan set to host West Indies for T20I series in Karachi

Pakistan will play West Indies in Karachi. (Source: AP) Pakistan will play West Indies in Karachi. (Source: AP)

Pakistan is all set to host West Indies for a three-match T20 International series in Karachi in April. The news was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi on Sunday. The West Indies will visit Pakistan for the series on April 1, 2 and 4. This will also mark another return of international cricket to the country.

For the past nine years, international cricket has been rare in Pakistan after the 2009 attacks on a bus carrying Sri Lanka cricketers in Lahore. The attack left six players inured and a British coach and eight Pakistanis were killed.

“Good news! West Indies have agreed to play 3 T20 matches in KARACHI on 1, 2 and 4th April,” Sethi tweeted. “Lahore had Zimbabwe, PSL2 Final, ICC XI and Sri Lanka. Now it is Karachi’s turn to rise and shine with PSL3 Final and WI,” Sethi added.

Karachi will also host the final of the Pakistan Super League’s third edition. The final of the second edition of PSL was hosted by Lahore and many international cricketers agreed to play that.

Sethi also informed that International Cricket Council’s security consultant Reg Dickason will visit Karachi during the PSL final. He will there to assess security arrangement for the T20I series.

“Their expert will stay back for seven days and conduct the security for West Indies series. This is part of our agreement with the West Indies board,” Sethi told reporters, adding PCB was unlikely to make any profit from the series.

“This will be a one-off series… it will be a loss-making enterprise. The idea wasn’t to make money, it was to bring cricket back, so this is a step in that direction.”

