Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Twitterati hails Pakistan’s strong all round performance

Pakistan registered a comfortable 83-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the five-match series in Dubai on Friday. This took the home side to a 1-0 lead in the series. After winning the toss and electing to field first, Sri Lanka failed to restrict Pakistan to a low total even after dismissing Ahmed Shahzad early in the match. Pakistan’s middle order did the required job for the team as Babar Azam’s 103-run knock with Shoaib Malik’s quickfire 81, took Pakistan’s total to 292 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs.

Chasing 293, Sri Lanka didn’t manage to put up a big partnership and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Lahiru Thirimanne and Akila Dananjaya were the two Lankan batsmen who completed their half-centuries, but were unable to win the match for their side. This led twitterati to applaud the efforts by the men in green.

After the match ended, Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz expressed his joy and congratulated the Pakistan team on Twitter for their all-round show. He tweeted, “Strong all round performances congrats & well done #PakVsSL.” Pakistan Cricket Board also tweeted after Pakistan’s win and applauded Shoaib Malik’s efforts, which also included a 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Strong all round performances congrats & well done 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #PakVsSL — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) 13 October 2017

Pakistan won by 83 runs #PAKvSL — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 13 October 2017

.@realshoaibmalik is the Man of the Match for his dazzling 81 off 61 balls #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/S8KVwLf8WZ — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 13 October 2017

A tepid chase from Sri Lanka sees them finish on 209/8 giving Pakistan a 83 run victory in Dubai and a 1-0 series lead #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/DVOpeD76oZ — ICC (@ICC) 13 October 2017

Pakistan won by 83 runs & take 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. SL 209/8 (50) Thirimanne 53, Akila Dananjaya 50 NOT OUT v PAK 292/6. #PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/vgZR3CjUmU — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) 13 October 2017

Pakistan will look to continue their all-round performance when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

