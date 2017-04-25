Pakistan recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali for ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Kamran Akmal dropped from 15-member squad

Umar Akmal and Azhar ALi were dropped from the Pakistan squad after their crushing 4-1 defeat to Australia. (Source: AP File) Umar Akmal and Azhar ALi were dropped from the Pakistan squad after their crushing 4-1 defeat to Australia. (Source: AP File)

Pakistan announced their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in the month of June at England. Pakistan will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed. Azhar Ali and Umar Akmal have been recalled into the squad for the tournament. Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal, who was the leading run-scorer and declared Man of the Tournament in the Pakistan Super League, has been omitted.

Azhar and Akmal were dropped from Pakistan’s national setup after the side’s crushing 4-1 defeat to Australia. Azhar also lost his position as Pakistan captain after that defeat. Pakistan play India in their first match of the season on June 4 before which they will also be involved in two warm-up matches against Bangladesh and Australia.

Pakistan are placed in Group B and will be playing South Africa and Sri Lanka on June 7 and 12 respectively after their face-off with India. The Champions Trophy will start from June 1 with England hosting the tournament once again.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 8:34 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd