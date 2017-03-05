Pakistan ready to relive the junoon

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier outside the main gate of the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. AP A Pakistani paramilitary soldier outside the main gate of the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. AP

“Last 20-30 years, we haven’t seen smiles or happiness on the faces of the people in that area. We have been traumatized by terrorism. We need to bring the smiles back.” It’s from a two-minute clip of Javed Afridi’s interview to BBC on the day Peshawar Zalmi, the team he owns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), qualified for the final to face Quetta Gladiators at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

The same day seven years ago, the Sri Lankan team was headed towards the same venue when their bus was riddled with bullets following a brutal attack by terrorists. It was a tragedy that put an indefinite ban on big-ticket cricket in Pakistan, one that will be lifted temporarily on Sunday.

As the interview goes on, Afridi calls himself a “son of that soil”, referring to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region in the north-west of Pakistan, which has suffered under the black cloud of Taliban extremism for decades. Over the last few weeks, he and his team have not only kept their fans on the edge of their seats with a slew of nerve-wracking finishes, they have also brought the “smiles” back on the faces of the people of Peshwar.

With the enigmatic Shahid Afridi, cousin of Javed, and the effervescent Darren Sammy, at the helm, they have also united a region torn for years by the sceptre of terrorism. To the extent that Zalmi-Pashto for youth as revealed by Sammy in one of the many monologues in his new-found language- have become the laadla team of the PSL. Their fan-following even seems to spread across the border with both Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh posting videos wishing the Peshawar team, Shahid Afridi in particular, before the tournament commenced.

It’s almost apt that the most popular team will play the final of a tournament that has breathed new life into Pakistan cricket. At the same time, it is also ironic that Peshawar, the region that played a huge role in uprooting cricket from Pakistan, is now responsible for its revival.

The cricket-starved fans of Pakistan did get a little glimpse of what they were missing out on when Zimbabwe toured there a couple of years ago for a short limited-overs tour. While journalists and fans alike recall that having been an emotional affair, they insist that nothing quite compares to the euphoric buzz surrounding the final of the PSL’s second edition, the first to be held on Pakistan soil.

Saturday witnessed the customary mad-scramble for tickets. And those near the venue speak of security arrangements akin to that provided to a head of state’s visit. It’s learnt that while the teams will be driven to the ground in bullet-proof buses, nearly 7000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of 37,000 fans who are expected to swarm the Gadaffi Stadium many hours before the first ball is bowled. It’s believed that the entire city of Lahore will be in a state of shutdown in the hours leading up to the match and till the time all the festivities have ended.

It’s also believed that more than half the stadium will be filled by Zalmi fans. That Zalmi Tarana the official theme-song of the Peshawar outfit will blare out repeatedly, if not resonates around the ground.

What helps is that Zalmi are expected to have all their five elite overseas players on board unlike the Gladiators who are without their international flavour with all of them backing out of traveling to Lahore citing security concerns. Understandably so, considering February has been a tragic month for Pakistan with close to 130 people being killed due to terrorist attacks. A suicide bomb killed 14 people in Lahore itself only a few days back.

But Zalmi’s charismatic owner, Afridi, is learnt to have convinced Sammy & Co to join him on the flight to Lahore. It’s not surprising, however, if you happen to scroll through the multiple videos and clips of him with his team members that crowd YouTube. Sammy, the former West Indies captain, is in the forefront of most, and has if anything managed to surpass Shahid Afridi, the original Zalmi captain, as the most popular member of the team. His burgeoning Pashto vocabulary is generally at the centre of most of these videos, but he is also seen in another one making a promise to the fans that every player will shave their head off if Zalmi win the title.

And the fans have rallied behind their team, with multiple videos emerging of men, young and old, celebrating Zalmi’s wins on the streets of Peshawar, including a touching one which involves a few special children from the town. They have also captured the imagination of the fans at the ground with a clip of a female fan holding a Bugs Bunny soft-toy breaking down into tears following another close win for her team.

While the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright will not pad up for the Gladiators on Sunday, fellow Englishman Chris Jordan has decided to ignore the advice of FICA and join his team.

The main commentators including Alan Wilkins, Mel Jones and Danny Morrison have opted out. Dean Jones, who was coach of the Islamabad franchise, is expected to be present, however. In a video of him tearing into some Lahori delicacies including paaye and nihari somewhere in Dubai, the former Australian batsman turned cricket pundit can he heard saying, “This food is so good I must say it’s making me think whether or not I should go to Lahore. If the food is this good, I’m going.”

The production crew, Sunset and Vine, too have withdrawn from traveling to Lahore for broadcasting the final leaving the PSL organisers to hastily employ a local crew to provide images of the big event across the world. Even those in-charge of manning the Hawk-eye camera and Spider-cam have backed out, which means the broadcast will have to make do without those special angles.

And for all the fanfare, the first-ever PSL match on Pakistan soil will be played under a cloud of great anxiety. Like Afridi concludes in his interview, the return of cricket to Pakistan is not about giving the sport a new lease of life, but also about using it as a means to overcome his nation’s gravest challenge.

“This is the best way to counter terrorism by luring the youth towards sport.”