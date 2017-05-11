Pakistan ready to play bilateral series in India, says PCB chief Shaharyar Khan

Pakistan will play India in the Champions Trophy 2017 in England. Pakistan will play India in the Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

Days after PCB sent a notice to BCCI seeking compensation as India did not honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two signed between the two cricket boards, PCB chief Shaharyar Khan has said that they are ready to play in India.

“The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) would be willing to even send the team to play in India but unfortunately the situation is that the BCCI is not even ready to play with us in their own country citing security threats,” Shaharyar said while addressing the media in Karachi. “We would be willing to play in India despite security threats.”

India and Pakistan last played each other in a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan visited India for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. But the two countries haven’t played a full series since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Shaharyar also said that it was the International Cricket Council (ICC) who wanted to resume bilateral ties between the two countries and Pakistan will keep a window for India-Pakistan series open in December, 2017. “A series between Pakistan and India generates the most revenue, even the ICC accepts that,” he said.

Apart from the India series, Pakistan may also tour Bangladesh in July, a series in which Pakistan refused to travel.

“We will sit down and look into it but we have said that we have been to Bangladesh twice or thrice now in last few years and they have not come to play with us since 2008,” the PCB chief said.

Pakistan will take part in the Champions Trophy in England in June after completing their ongoing Test series against West Indies. Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan will retire from international cricket the series and Shaharyar will meet them in Birmingham

“I will be speaking to them when I go to Birmingham for the Champions Trophy and I will first ask them for their consent to the proposals we have for them,” Shaharyar said.

