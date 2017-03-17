Pakistan players to appear before FIA in spot-fixing case

FIA has issued notices to the players in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case after holding preliminary investigations. FIA has issued notices to the players in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case after holding preliminary investigations.

The country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued notices to four Pakistani players – Nasir Jamshed, Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Irfan – to appear for questioning in the PSL spot-fixing case on March 20 and 21 before a special team of the agency.

“The FIA has issued notices to the players in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case after holding preliminary investigations into the matter and after consulting the Pakistan Cricket Board,” a reliable source in the FIA told PTI.

He said that the special investigation team of the FIA would question the four players. Three of them – Sharjeel, Khalid and Irfan – have been suspended from all cricket by the PCB under the anti-corruption code.

The PCB has already formed a three-member tribunal headed by a former judge to conduct a probe after the board charged Sharjeel and Khalid with spot-fixing.

Pakistan’s interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan told the media in Islamabad today that the government was taking the PSL spot-fixing case seriously.

He made it clear that if any player is found guilty of spot-fixing, he could end up behind bars.

