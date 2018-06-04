Pakistan name Haris Sohail in 15-man squad for Scotland T20Is

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will take on Scotland in two T20Is. (Source: File) Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will take on Scotland in two T20Is. (Source: File)

Pakistan have announced the squad for the two-T20I series against Scotland scheduled to be played on June 12 and 13. The 15-man squad will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed while Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, and Shoaib Malik will be the key batsmen in the team. Zaman has made a good name for himself after his debut while Malik and Shahzad’s experience in this format will play a major role in Pakistan’s success.

The onus of containing the Scottish batsmen will be majorly on Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan. While Shadab would be one of the spinners to watch out for, he would also be a handy customer with the bat. Shadab has scored three half-centuries in four matches.

Pakistan recently won a one-off Test match against Ireland and then ended the two-match Test series against England 1-1. Sarfraz’s men claimed a brilliant win at Lord’s after beating the hosts by 9 wickets. But later, the home side managed to level the series after they won the Leeds Test by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 55 runs.

Earlier, coach Mickey Arthur had admitted that his team didn’t perform up to the mark and the management would take some tough decisions while deciding the team for Scotland T20Is. “It was a poor display from us coming off such a high at Lord’s as we are all about getting our consistency right and trying to play in the right style,” Arthur told Sky Sports.

“We’ll talk about it, we’ll have a hard discussion – we need to dish out a couple of hidings! But they are gutted and if they learn from this, hopefully they can grow and grow quicker,” he added.

Scotland are yet to announce their squad.

SQUAD: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shenwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi

