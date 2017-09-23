Pakistan name five upcapped players in 16-man squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan will play three Test matches against Sri Lanka in UAE. (Source: AP) Pakistan will play three Test matches against Sri Lanka in UAE. (Source: AP)

Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates. They have selected Mir Hamza among five uncapped cricketers included in the 16-man squad. Apart from Hamza, batsmen Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin and spinners Bilal Asif and Mohammad Asghar are part of the squad.

“We are trying our youngsters. Usman Salahuddin and Haris Sohail have been part of the squad in the last two to three series so that we can play them when the seniors retire,” Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in Lahore. “I wanted to give them opportunity in home conditions to boost their confidence. We are hopeful they can fulfil the spots left by the retirements.”

Pakistan’s middle-order has been left vacant after the retirement of Mishbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in May earlier this year. Sohail and Salahuddin have played one-day international cricket for Pakistan but are yet to make their Test debuts.

The inclusion of 25-year-old Hamza has been seen in a positive manner as he had a strong domestic season. In his 46 First-Class matches, he has picked up 216 wickets.

Other big inclusion was opener Sami Aslam who was recalled. He last last played a Test for Pakistan in December.

Pakistan have also included Yasir Shah and Azhar Ali. They both were recently injured but were rnamed in the squad. A fitness level before the match will determind their playing chances.

“Yasir was supposed to undergo a fitness test yesterday but he had pulled a calf muscle,” former captain Inzamam said. “He’s taken the test this morning and been passed fit.

“Azhar Ali has a cyst in his knee and the doctors have advised him to play after taking an injection. He isn’t experiencing any pain, so we’re hoping he’ll remain fit to play.”

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin in Abu Dhabi before travelling to Dubai for the Day-Night Test with Pink ball. This will be the first time Sri Lanka will be playing the Pink-Ball Test. They will also have five one-day internationals series and a three-match T20I series. The final game of the T20I series will take place in Lahore.

Squad: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Asghar.

