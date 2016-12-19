Pakistan miss out on record win against Australia: How former players reacted

Yasir Shah played a crucial knock deep down to keep Pakistan’s fight going against Australia. (Source: AP) Yasir Shah played a crucial knock deep down to keep Pakistan’s fight going against Australia. (Source: AP)

On an exciting day of Test Cricket, Pakistan lost out on a golden chance to create the world record of the highest successful chase ever in a Test Cricket. Australian batsmen set a mammoth target of 490 runs on the third day when they declared at 222/5. After losing quick wickets in succession, Pakistan’s middle order batsman Azhar Ali remained determined on the crease on Day 4 to frustrate Aussie bowling. Later on, middle-order batsmen Asad Shafiq showed his determination when he scored a brilliant century and built a partnership with Yasir Shah.

Pakistan needed 108 to win with just two wickets in hand going into Day 5. But that effort fell short when Shafiq was dismissed by Mitchell Starc on 137 runs to become the ninth wicket to fall. He was given perfect company by the tail as Mohammad Amir (48), Wahab Riaz (30) and Yasir (33) all chipped in with some pivotal runs to take the visitors so very close to the finishing line. In fact, this is the first time in Test cricket history that the team chasing in the fourth innings has seen 50+ run stands for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket. But Pakistan fell short by 39 runs as the last batsmen on the crease, Yasir was caught short at the striker’s end by Steve Smith and thus ending their chance of giving a shock defeat to the hosts.

Asad Shafiq has a hundred at Oval, one at Cape Town & now in Brisbane. For a player from the subcontinent that’s exceptional!#AUSvPAK — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 19, 2016

Historic. A brilliant fighting effort from @TheRealPCB. I am so proud that the lads went down fighting. #TheTestMatchOfTheYear. #AUSvPAK — Inzamam-ul-Haq (@InziTheLegend) December 19, 2016

And so the excitement is over!! Brilliant test match from Australia and Pakistan, best team won but I am a big fan of this Pak team!???? — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) December 19, 2016

What a terrific effort from Pakistan! Gigantic. This easily qualifies for #TheTestMatchOfTheYear. #AUSvPAK — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) December 19, 2016

Great game by @TheRealPCB. The whole of Pakistan is proud of u. Keep going champions, u guys r d WINNERS irrespective of the result. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 19, 2016

Would be interested in knowing if Pakistan are buoyed by this performance or crushed by it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2016

Brilliant Test match! Pakistan were outstanding in the 2nd innings but the Aussies made enough runs. Love this game. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 19, 2016

I applaud the Pakistan cricket team for their courageous chase! ????????????????#unlucky

Well done to Australia to a great win! @mcg here we come! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 19, 2016

Oh boy oh boy …. Pakistan are making people nervous #AUSvPAK — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 19, 2016

I have not seen Pakistan team performing like this before against Australia.No matter what the result they are really fighting hard.Welldone — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 19, 2016

In the process of their chase, Pakistan went beyond the previous highest 4th innings total at Gabba, by England in Ashes 2006-07 when they had scored 370. And if that wasn’t enough, Pakistan also picked up the highest score by a visiting team in Australia. Their score of 450 runs beat the previous record of 445 set by India at Adelaide in 1977-78.

