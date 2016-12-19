Menu
Pakistan miss out on record win against Australia: How former players reacted

Pakistan needed 108 to win with just two wickets in hand on Day 5, but failed to cover up the gap by 39 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2016 10:59 am
Pakistan's Yasir Shah, left, survives a stumping attempt by Australia's wicket keeper Matthew Wade, right, during play on the final day of the first cricket test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Yasir Shah played a crucial knock deep down to keep Pakistan’s fight going against Australia. (Source: AP)

On an exciting day of Test Cricket, Pakistan lost out on a golden chance to create the world record of the highest successful chase ever in a Test Cricket. Australian batsmen set a mammoth target of 490 runs on the third day when they declared at 222/5. After losing quick wickets in succession, Pakistan’s middle order batsman Azhar Ali remained determined on the crease on Day 4 to frustrate Aussie bowling. Later on, middle-order batsmen Asad Shafiq showed his determination when he scored a brilliant century and built a partnership with Yasir Shah.

Pakistan needed 108 to win with just two wickets in hand going into Day 5. But that effort fell short when Shafiq was dismissed by Mitchell Starc on 137 runs to become the ninth wicket to fall. He was given perfect company by the tail as Mohammad Amir (48), Wahab Riaz (30) and Yasir (33) all chipped in with some pivotal runs to take the visitors so very close to the finishing line. In fact, this is the first time in Test cricket history that the team chasing in the fourth innings has seen 50+ run stands for the seventh, eighth and ninth wicket. But Pakistan fell short by 39 runs as the last batsmen on the crease, Yasir was caught short at the striker’s end by Steve Smith and thus ending their chance of giving a shock defeat to the hosts.

In the process of their chase, Pakistan went beyond the previous highest 4th innings total at Gabba, by England in Ashes 2006-07 when they had scored 370. And if that wasn’t enough, Pakistan also picked up the highest score by a visiting team in Australia. Their score of 450 runs beat the previous record of 445 set by India at Adelaide in 1977-78.

