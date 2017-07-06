Pakistan likely to release batting coach Grant Flower

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in June. (Source: AP) Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in June. (Source: AP)

Former Zimbabwe batsman Grant Flower is unlikely to get an extension of his contract as batting coach when the performance of the national team support staff is reviewed by the Pakistan Cricket Board later this month. Flower, who is with the Pakistan team for the last three and a half years, is the only member of the support staff who is likely to be released by the PCB since it is believed he has not produced desired results.

“A review committee which includes former Test players Haroon Rasheed, Mudassar Nazar and the PCB’s chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad will submit a report on the performances of the coaches. It will be discussed at the Governing board meeting on July 29 after which a decision will be made on retaining or releasing the support staff,” a source said.

The source said the Pakistan team’s coaches, including head coach Mickey Arthur will reach Lahore on July 24 as a boot camp of the national team players is scheduled from early August in Kakul.

“The review committee and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will also meet with Arthur before submitting their recommendations to the Governing Board,” he said.

Flower, since joining the team in late 2013, has worked with three separate coaches including Dav Whatmore, Waqar Younis and Arthur but the Pakistan’s inconsistent batting has the Board worried.

The source said the rest of the coaches including fielding coach, Steve Rixon, bowling coach, Azhar Mahmood, trainer, Grant Ludon etc are all expected to get contract extensions until the World Cup 2019.

The source added that the list of players, to be given the new central contracts, will also be decided in the meeting. A number of young and new players are in line to get the central contracts but others like Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal are likely to be demoted.

Ironically, when the boot camp begins some leading Pakistani players will not be available as the PCB has given NOC’s to Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir and Emad Wasim to play in the Caribbean Premier League from August 4 while bowlers Muhammad Aamir, Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah are playing county cricket in England

