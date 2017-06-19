Pakistan leap-frog Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan came into the tournament ranked eighth on the ICC ODI charts. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan came into the tournament ranked eighth on the ICC ODI charts. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Champions Trophy win has acted as a boost for Pakistan’s chances for automatic qualification to the 2019 ICC World Cup to be held in England. Pakistan came into the tournament ranked eighth on the ICC ODI charts. They have now leap-frogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to sixth. Hosts England and seven other top-ranked ODI countries are assured spots in the group stage of the World Cup.

Pakistan came into the Champions Trophy as the lowest ranked team. They had a dismal start to the tournament too, losing to India by 124 runs. But the team then made a few crucial changes such as the introduction of Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman that helped them bring up victories against South Africa and Sri Lanka. They then blew away tournament favourites England and India in the semi-finals and the summit clash respectively to complete their remarkable turnaround and win the trophy itself. It was Pakistan’s first ODI title triumph since Imran Khan led them to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

Individual performances were also reflected on the rankings. Hassan Ali who was named Player of the Tournament, and jumped 12 positions to reach seventh. Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan also moved up in the rankings. Fakhar Zaman, who scored a century in the final and three back-to-back half-centuries in the last three matches of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma moved three places to 10th on the rankings. Rohit had scored a century against Bangladesh in the semi-final but was dismissed for a duck by Amir in the final.

