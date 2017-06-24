Pakistan inch closes to host ICC matches

Pakistan XI would be up against World XI in three T20 matches. (Source: AP) Pakistan XI would be up against World XI in three T20 matches. (Source: AP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have decided to play three T20 matches in Pakistan. The details of the schedule would be out soon but a World XI team would be up against Pakistan XI in Lahore. Apart form Zimbabwe, no other major teams have toured Pakistan after the Sri Lankan team was attacked during their tour in 2009. Zimbabwe later toured Pakistan in 2015.

“We do not take the expulsion of any member lightly, but we have been through a robust two year process to reach this point with the full support of all of our members,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.

“Our focus now is on getting a new governing body incorporated and up and running as soon as we can. I am grateful to the Sustainable Foundation Advisory Group for their continued support and commitment to the unification of the cricket community in the USA. They will now provide guidance in the transition period. All USA cricket teams will continue to play and will be focused on qualification for both the men’s and women’s World T20 and the Under 19 Cricket World Cup.”

Chairman of Associates Imran Khawaja was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the ICC Board.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Khawaja said: “It is a great honour to be elected Deputy Chairman especially whilst wearing the hat of an Associate. I am also privileged to be part of the working group to have authored and reinvented the ICC constitution to make it one of the most inclusive, transparent and merit based sports governing bodies in the world.”

“I have no doubts that a new era is dawning on our great game which will see not only a more vibrant membership but also a competition structure that sees cricket played at the highest level,” he added.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur told that he hoped ICC would carry on with the schedule of holding these T20 matches in Pakistan.

“We’re scheduled to have a World XI in Pakistan in September for three Twenty20 games,” he said.

