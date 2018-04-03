Presents Latest News
Pakistan humbles West Indies again in 2nd T20, seal series win in Karachi

Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 123 after posting 205/3, which is their highest total in T20 Internationals.

By: AP | Karachi | Published: April 3, 2018 12:27 am
The West Indies never looked challenging and were bowled out for 123 in 19.2 overs. (Source: AP)
Pakistan notched their highest ever total in a Twenty20 and humbled the West Indies again in a thumping 82-run victory for a series win on Monday.

Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 97 off 58 balls and young Hussain Talat scored his maiden T20 half-century with 63 as Pakistan cruised to 205-3 after winning the toss.

The West Indies never looked challenging and were bowled out for 123 in 19.2 overs.

Opening batsman Chadwick Walton scored 40 off 29 balls, and it was downhill from there. The next best score was 21.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir picked up 3-22 after the top order was tied down by spinners Shadab Khan (2-23) and Mohamad Nawaz (1-19).

The depleted West Indies were dismissed for 60 in the first match on Sunday in losing by 143 runs. No. 1-ranked Pakistan can complete a series whitewash on Tuesday.

Azam hit 13 fours and a six, and featured in a 119-run stand off 74 balls with Talat.

