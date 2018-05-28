Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

Pakistan were found guilty of slow over-rate. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan were found guilty of slow over-rate. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was fined 60 percent of his match fee due to slow over-rate during the first Test against England at Lord’s. Along with the skipper, the players were also penalized by deducting 30 percent of their fee. Since the skipper admitted to the offence and accepted the penalty no formal hearing was held. However, if Pakistan is found guilty of committing such an offence within the next 12 months then the captain could face a one-match ban.

In a statement released, the ICC said,”Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side was ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.”

“In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have won taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against England after beating them on Sunday in the first Test. Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir were the architects of their side’s triumph. The duo picked up four wickets each on the fourth day to bundle England out for 242 leaving the batsman with 63 runs to chase in the last innings. The early dismissal of Azhar Ali was the only minor scare that Pakistan had to suffer after which Imam-Ul-Haq and Harris Sohail chased down the target in 12.4 overs. For his terrific 8-wicket haul in the match, Mohammad Abbas was awarded the man of the match. The two teams will once again face each other in the second Test at Leeds on Friday.

