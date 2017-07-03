Pakistan’s Kainat Imtiaz posts emotional message for ‘inspiration’ Jhulan Goswami

Kainat Imtiaz of Pakistan with Jhulan Goswami. Kainat Imtiaz of Pakistan with Jhulan Goswami.

India have now beaten Pakistan every time they have met each other in women’s one-day international. India’s latest win came in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup that is being played in England. India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs to continue their winning run in the tournament.

But, there is no love lost between the arch-rivals. Players have shown respect on and off the field for their opponent. One such story of mutual respect and inspiration from each other is Kainat Imtiaz.

“Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 I saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia Cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tournament… I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specifically fast bowling. It’s a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 I am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired……. (sic).”

This is what Kainat wrote on her social media post with a picture with India pacer Jhulan Goswami. She realised her dream on Sunday in the match between Pakistan and India.

The 25-year-old is still new to international cricket having played only six one-day internationals and one T20 international. But her inspiration Goswami is a veteran having played 158 ODIs in which she has taken 186 wickets, the highest in women’s cricket history.

