Nasir Jamshed arrested, released on bail as PSL corruption scandal probe widens

Nasir Jamshed has played in two Test matches and over 40 ODIs for Pakistan.

Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was reportedly arrested and then released on bail by the British police on Tuesday. Jamshed was earlier suspended as part of a widening probe into corruption in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, the PCB had announced that Jamshed, who has played two Tests for Pakistan, was indefinitely suspended from all forms of cricket for violation of its anti-corruption code. The scandal first came to light when Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, both playing for Islamabad United, were sent back from Dubai by the PCB for alleged violation of the anti-corruption code.

The suspended players had apparently claimed during their questioning by anti-corruption officials that Jamshed was the one who asked them to meet with the person suspected to be part of an international betting syndicate. Nasir also came under investigation two years back by the Bangladesh Premier League anti-corruption officials.

The investigation has since turned to Britain where two men were reportedly arrested on suspicion of bribery offenses. The PCB has also questioned Zulfiqar Babar of Quetta Gladiators, Shazaib Hassan of Karachi Kings, and Mohammad Irfan of Islamabad United who all are free to continue playing.

The PCB has come under fire from former Pakistani cricketers for not ‘setting an example’ of players like Mohammad Amir, who was earlier brought back into the Pakistan national team after serving his ban for a spot-fixing scandal.

