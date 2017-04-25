Pakistan cricket community hails Younis Khan for 10000 runs milestone

Younis Khan announced that he would retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series in the Caribbean (Source: Twitter) Younis Khan announced that he would retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series in the Caribbean (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketing fraternity has lavished praise on former captain Younis Khan after he became the first player from the country to complete 10,000 Test runs.

Younis, who has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the three-match Test series in the Caribbean, reached the milestone on the third day of the first Test against the West Indies yesterday on way to his 58-run knock in Pakistan’s first innings.

“I think Younis completing 10,000 Test runs is a historic moment for Pakistan cricket and there can be no better role model for world cricket than Younis,” former Test captain Ramiz Raja said.

Former captain Rashid Latif, who played a significant role in fighting for Younis’ Test debut in 2000, said he was delighted with the achievement of the batsman.

“No other player was more deserving of this milestone than Younis. I just hope that the Pakistan Cricket Board now takes full advantage of his experience even after his retirement,” Latif said.

He said whatever little issues affected Younis’ career were because he was a straightforward and honest man.

Enigmatic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Younis is a thorough professional.

“He is born to be associated with cricket and the way he has remained committed to the game is a great example for youngsters to follow,” Akhtar said.

He also urged the PCB to utilise Younis after his retirement.

Until Younis broke his record, Javed Miandad remained Pakistan’s highest Test run-getter and Younis now also holds the record for most Test centuries (34) by a Pakistani batsman.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, under whose captaincy Younis produced some sterling performances, said that retirement was Younis’ personal decision but it would take time to find a suitable replacement for him.

“He has always remained a great contributor to the national team and even when I was captain he was always upfront to face any challenge. The way he used to prepare himself for every match or net session is something our young cricketers need to follow as well if they want to progress in international cricket,” Inzamam said.

Former captain and teammate Mohammad Yousuf added: “I think he has done the right thing in deciding to step down on a high and hopefully he has set the right example for others to follow. It was always a pleasure batting with him because he is a thorough professional.”

