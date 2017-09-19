Only in Express
Pakistan Cricket Board planning to restrict players from participating in global leagues: Report

This move by PCB will certainly affect many Pakistani players who have previously participated in global T20 leagues like Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 19, 2017 2:25 pm
Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB rift, National T20, pakistan contracted players Sources also believe that this move by PCB can create rifts between the players and the board. (Source: AP)
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants all the contracted players should limit their participation in various T20 leagues, making it mandatory for them to play a certain number of domestic matches. According to Geo TV, PCB is considering a policy which will make it compulsory for the contracted players to play at least three domestic tournaments every year.

This move by PCB will certainly affect many Pakistani players who have previously participated in global T20 leagues like Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash League.

The report claims that the idea to restrict contracted players from participating in global leagues came into consideration after the National T20 league got canceled. Pakistani players who were playing in the Caribbean Premier League were called for their fitness tests in Lahore to participate in the National T20. As the players reached, the National T20 was called off and the players rejoined their respective CPL teams.

“Players were clearly unhappy with that and some expressed their displeasure over the unprofessional approach of the concerned department,” said a source as per the report.

As per the report, the move by PCB can create rifts between the players and the board. “We have seen how in other countries players have backed out of their national contracts to continue with their league careers. With leagues popping up from different parts of the world and providing great financial incentives to players, it looks very difficult for any board to stop players from participating in leagues.”

A source expressed his concerns over the dates clash between Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and National T20,” Now imagine that the Global T20 league is underway in November and PCB schedules the National T20 in November too. How will PCB stop players from going to South Africa, especially after South Africa sent five players to support Pakistan’s cause of international cricket at home,” he concluded.

