Pakistan Cricket Board allocate funds to fight BCCI in court

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan’s tenure is about to end. (Source: AP File) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan’s tenure is about to end. (Source: AP File)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not giving up easy in their fight against Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) for failing to honouring the agreement of playing a bi-lateral series. The Pakistan board have allocated over a billion rupees to filing compensation claim in the ICC disputes resolution committee. PCB had already sent a legal notice to BCCI seeking $69 million in compensation.

Shaharyar Khan, who presided over a Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Friday, the last one under his chairmanship, said the BoGs had approved the amount to bear expenses of the legal fight for which, he added, British lawyers have been hired. “We have hired a British law firm to represent us in the case and file the compensation claim with the disputes resolution committee,” Khan said.

The two boards had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 where BCCI had agreed to play bi-lateral series with bitter rivals Pakistan. But amid political tension between the two neighbours, the series has not materialised which has forced PCB into suing BCCI for damages.

PCB are filing the claim with the ICC committee following no response from BCCI on notice of intent sent by PCB and three rounds of talks between the two boards’ officials not resulting in an amicable solution.

“The BCCI claims they can’t play any bilateral series with us since their government is not giving clearance to them,” he added. As per the MoU between the two, India and Pakistan are supposed to play six bilateral series in the 2015 and 2022 period.

“With India refusing to play us in a bilateral series we have lost millions in revenues. Even our broadcasting contract is clear that unless Pakistan and India don’t play a series or more during the tenure of the contract a sizeable amount is deducted from the contract amount,” he said.

Shaharyar also confirmed that the planned tour by the World XI to Lahore from September 12 remained subject to clearance and security assurances from the Punjab government. “Giles Clarke who is organising the tour as head of the ICC special task force on Pakistan cricket has some reservations over the delay in the PCB giving them clearance for the tour,” he said.

Speaking about controversy surrounding relationship with Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket boards, Shaharyar said Pakistan will not restore cricketing ties with Afghanistan until there was a public apology. Meanwhile for Bangladesh, he said they should visit Pakistan after two tours by them to fellow sub-continent team. “The Afghanistan board has apologize for the way they publicly gave a statement about Pakistan and Pakistan cricket. We were surprised at their statement because we have always supported Afghanistan cricket,” he added.

Khan also made it clear that the Khan also made it clear the BOGs were not happy with Pakistan women’s show at the World Cup where they finished bottom of the table with no wins in seven matches. “We all agree that there is a need for more players to come up on the women’s circuit as the same set of players more or less have been representing Pakistan for the last six to eight years.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd