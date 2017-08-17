Pakistan Cricket Board issues show cause notice to Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal had recovered from his knee injury and coach Mickey Arthur told him not to feature at the National Cricket Academy. (Source: File) Umar Akmal had recovered from his knee injury and coach Mickey Arthur told him not to feature at the National Cricket Academy. (Source: File)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal for breaching its code of conduct. This was after Akmal spoke to the media on Wednesday and stated that he was upset regarding coach Mickey Arthur’s attitude towards him. Akmal also alleged that Arthur had abused him during an argument at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. After being issued with the show-cause notice, Akmal now has seven days to file his reply.

Regarding this incident, PCB also tweeted,”The PCB has issued a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal on breaching the code of conduct. The middle-order batsman has seven days to file a reply.”

Earlier, Umar Akmal, who had recovered from his knee injury went to the NCA for training. However, according to Akmal, Arthur refused to work with him stating that he was only instructed to work with centrally contracted players. “I had gone to England for rehabilitation of my knee injury. After I recovered, I went to the NCA to start working on my fitness and training. But the coaching staff doesn’t want to work with me at all, Akmal said and added, “When I asked why all those international coaches didn’t want to work with me, they responded that they wanted to prioritize working with players who had central contracts. I said that I too am an international Pakistan cricketer, and if my fitness is lacking – and I admit that along the way my fitness has been found wanting – they should help me.”

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, he also said, “I stand by what I told the media earlier today. Mickey Arthur used first poor language and then abused me. Inzamam bhai and Mushtaq bhai (Ahmed) are both witnesses to this incident at the NCA.”

