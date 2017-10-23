Pakistan sweep series after Usman Khan wonder-spell rocks Sri Lanka

Usman Khan picked up 5 wickets for 34 runs. (AP Photo) Usman Khan picked up 5 wickets for 34 runs. (AP Photo)

Pakistan slumped to their first ever Test series defeat in UAE against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Sri Lanka completed a clean-sweep in the two match series. But in limited-overs, the tables have turned. Pakistan dished out another stunning performance to beat Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI by 9 wickets and complete a clean-sweep.

Pakistan needed just 26.2 overs to skittle Sri Lanka out for a mere 103 in Sharjah before reaching the 104-run target in just 20.2 overs with the loss of one wicket. This was Pakistan’s first ever clean-sweep in ODI series in UAE.

Usman Khan had impressed everyone but a telling performance was missing in his international career. That came on Monday. In just 3.3 overs, he picked up 5 wickets and rattled Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat but in the first over of the game, Usman picked up two wickets with some magical pace bowling. Sadeera got a ball that moved into him, taking the inside edge of the bat before hitting the stumps. Next ball, Usman moved it away from Dinesh Chandimal to induce the edge and get him caught behind.

An over later, Usman had Upul Tharanga bowled through the gap between bat and pad, similar to his dismissal in fourth ODI. Niroshan Dickwella was leg-before wicket to a delivery that came back into the right-hander. The five-for was completed when Lahiru Thirimanne pushed at a wide delivery and was caught at cover-point.

Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets each to wrap up the tale. Sri Lanka were 49 for 6 and later 85 for 9 but Chameera and Fernando took them to 103.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq shared a 84-run opening stand before the former was caught behind for 48. Imam, with Faheem Ashraf, completed the win which was their sixth 5-0 series win in ODIs.

