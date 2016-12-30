Menu
  • Pakistan collapse in dramatic fashion to lose to Australia: Who said what on Twitter

Pakistan collapse in dramatic fashion to lose to Australia: Who said what on Twitter

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in a dramatic finish to the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 30, 2016 12:29 pm
australia vs pakistan, aus vs pak, australia pakistan second test, australia pakistan test match, aus pak twitter reactions, australia pakistan twitter reactions, twitter cricket, cricket news, sports news Nathan Lyon picked up three crucial wickets in Australia’s win. (Source: AP)

Australia went into Day 5 of the second Test against Pakistan with a lead of 22 runs after rain had played havoc for the past two days. It all seemed to be headed for a draw with pitch not offering much and two innings left to be played. But as is now a norm with Pakistan cricket team, the unpredictable nature of the side turned it into a result and not one they would have hoped for.

By the end, Australia had beaten the visiting team by an innings and 18 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

This is the second contest in a row where the unpredictable nature of the Pakistan team produced a surprising result. At Brisbane, in the first Test, Pakistan were put in to chase 490 runs with nearly two days of cricket to be played. Despite such a difficult situation, Pakistan battled it out to almost bag a win before a comic collapse on the final day did them in to give Australia the win.

At MCG, the reverse happened. A draw was the most likely outcome but a collapse of dramatic proportions meant Australia would take a 2-0 lead in the series.

With the loss, Pakistan have now built up an unsavoury streak of five straight defeats and extended their abysmal show in Australia to 11 straight losses.

On the fifth day in the morning, Steve Smith added to his 17th Test century to stay unbeaten on 165 when Australia declared for 624/8 with the wicket of Nathan Lyon the last to fall. Smith was given strong company by Mitchell Starc who was dismissed for 84. This allowed Australia to take a lead of 181 runs.

In reply, Pakistan started miserably to lose two wickets in under ten runs. Only Azhar Ali (43) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (43) provided some serious fight with others falling cheaply. Eventually, Pakistan were bundled out for 163 runs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the dramatic finish to the Boxing Day Test:

Pakistan now will hope to turn tables and pick up a consolation win in the third and final Test which will be played at Sydney.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Books on my idol Rahul sir are special but I was fascinated to read the life stories of Ricky sir and Sachin sir as well 