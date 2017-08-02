Pakistan coach’s report on Women’s World Cup criticises captain Sana Mir, manager

Sana Mir has captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs. (Express file) Sana Mir has captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs. (Express file)

A review report of Pakistan’s win-less campaign at Women’s World Cup has hit out on captain Sana Mir and other senior of the team. The report, produced by coach Sabih Azhar, states that Pakistan’s senior players were self-obsessed and the manager of the team Ayesha Ashar paid attention to only senior players. The report aslo criticsed her for being “cold” towards younger players.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Azhar has revealed the positives and negatives of the team and also made some recommendations, the top most amonst them being removal of senior players and appointment of new manager. In the 14-page report, he also wrote about how Mir, the captain, was “self-centred, egotistical and being wrapped up in onself.”

“My humble view is if the set of these four – three players and manager – continue with the national team, there’s absolutely no chance of players’ growth in the team,” Azhar wrote. “Juniors need confidence of the seniors, but if they are always criticised and face negative remarks, it would shake their confidence very badly and we should forget growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan.”

“It became clear that the captain Sana Mir is self-centred or self-absorbed; typically she is the last to know it,” the report read. “Her denial to accept self-centredness overshadows her good qualities of confidence and esteem.

“Too many of our so-called role models, don’t give a hoot about anything except themselves. To them, the ‘team’ is nowhere near as important as the ‘me’. ‘What’s in it for me? I want more playing time. I should be starting instead of them! My average, My stats, My salary, etc.’ Similarly, Sana Mir’s ‘me-whining’ affected the mindset of aspiring young players to understand how important teamwork really is to success and any team game is not about ‘me’, it’s about ‘we’!

Mir has been part of the Pakistan cricket team since 2005, the year in which she made her debut. She has played 102 ODIs for Pakistan and is one of the most significant players in Pakistan’s cricket. She has captained Pakistan in 72 ODIs including this year’s World Cup where she scored 153 runs and picked up six wickets.

“The captain was so much negative in her approach that she inculcated fear among other team members during team meetings on number of occasions. She used to praise opponent players a lot instead of backing her own players to do well. Eventually, the captain’s negative approach did damage the confidence of our batters and bowlers and they couldn’t play their natural game during matches.

“Similarly, the captain selfishly used to bowl herself at such a time during the match when she knew that the batters won’t go after the bowling and her bowling figures won’t be destroyed. She had a jealousy factor in her mind that what will happen if the other bowler takes a wicket or two and gets an extended spell of bowling.”

The coach lashed out at the manager as well. He wrote that Ashar, who has been the manager of the women’s team for nine years, was inclined towards three plauers and her behaviour towards juniors was cold.

“The manager was inclined towards three players and sometimes her behaviour with junior players was very cold,” Azhar said in the report. “No doubt, maintaining discipline is something which is the foremost job of the manager, but I felt most of the junior players were uncomfortable with the attitude of the manager, who is with the national team for the last nine years.”

