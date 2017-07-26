I hope international cricket comes back to Pakistan, says Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur asked has called for a return of international cricket to Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Mickey Arthur asked has called for a return of international cricket to Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

Coach of the Pakistan national team, Mickey Arthur has said that he hopes international cricket return to Pakistan and a proposed tour of the World XI to the South Asian country would help its process.

Speaking to the AFP, Arthur said, “The isolation is being very hard on Pakistan cricket. PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is doing an unbelievable job in trying to resurrect international cricket. I just hope the World XI tour goes ahead and that will almost be the curtain raiser too, hopefully, get some international cricket back.”

Commenting on the fact that Pakistan has to play it’s home matches in the United Arab Emirates, Arthur said, “Every international match we play as a unit we are playing effectively away from home, away our own conditions and that makes it doubly difficult”. Look, I definitely think it affects all cricket. The first class cricketers in Pakistan are not able to see their stars playing at home and are not able to lift their standards so it’s a vicious circle,” he added.

Stating that Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win will change perceptions, Arthur added, “I think Pakistan was always a destination where it was hard to come and win. I was the coach of the South African team which came here in 2007. We won the Test and one-day series and that was a massive win and achievement because not many sides had come and won in Pakistan.”

