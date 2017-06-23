Pakistan captain Sana Mir hoping to ride men’s team’s wave of success in ICC Women’s World Cup

Latest News
Pakistan's men's team shocked India to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. Just over a week later the women's team start their campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in England.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir said that the team would like to ride the wave created by the men’s team and perform in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

“During the Pakistan innings (in the final) we were practising at Grace Road, and then before lunch we saw the last 10 overs of the Pakistan batting and we were super excited about the way they played.

“Then we watched the whole second innings and the bowling performance, it’s wonderful to see the men doing so well.

“It was something that was needed for the country, we’re such a sports loving country and we have been looking for a big win for a long time now so it’s amazing and the people are very happy.

“The support this time is huge and people are following women’s cricket back home so if we can cause a couple of upsets in our campaign and improve our ranking, it would be great news for our cricket and for Pakistanis.”

