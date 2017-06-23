Pakistan captain Sana Mir hoping to ride men’s team’s wave of success in ICC Women’s World Cup

Sana Mir has done her bit to change the perception about women’s cricket in Pakistan. (Source: PTI) Sana Mir has done her bit to change the perception about women’s cricket in Pakistan. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan captain Sana Mir said that the team would like to ride the wave created by the men’s team and perform in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

“During the Pakistan innings (in the final) we were practising at Grace Road, and then before lunch we saw the last 10 overs of the Pakistan batting and we were super excited about the way they played.

“Then we watched the whole second innings and the bowling performance, it’s wonderful to see the men doing so well.

“It was something that was needed for the country, we’re such a sports loving country and we have been looking for a big win for a long time now so it’s amazing and the people are very happy.

“The support this time is huge and people are following women’s cricket back home so if we can cause a couple of upsets in our campaign and improve our ranking, it would be great news for our cricket and for Pakistanis.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd