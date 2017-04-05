Pakistan call up teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan for West Indies Tests

Latest News
Misbah-ul-Haq will continue to lead the side, which includes seven changes to the 17-member squad that toured Australia in December-January.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 5, 2017 8:44 pm
Shahdab Khan, Shahdab Khan Pakistan, Pakistan Shahdab Khan, Shahdab Khan bowling, Shahdab Khan wickets, Shahdab Khan debut, Pakistan squad, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Shadab Khan is one of four uncapped players in the 16-member squad alongside middle order batsman Usman Salahuddin and pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas. (Source: AP)

Pakistan have called up leg-spinner Shadab Khan to their Test squad for the first time for their three-Test series against the West Indies starting in Kingston on April 21.

The 18-year-old made his international debut in Pakistan’s Twenty20 international series win against West Indies last month and was named Player of the Series after picking up 10 wickets in four matches.

Shadab is one of four uncapped players in the 16-member squad alongside middle order batsman Usman Salahuddin and pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

“The Test team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in West Indies and the recent performances of players during the domestic and international season,” chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The team is a fine blend of experience and youth and (we) believe that team will do well in the tour.”

Misbah-ul-Haq will continue to lead the side, which includes seven changes to the 17-member squad that toured Australia in December-January.

Experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah will lead Pakistan’s spin attack and is joined by left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who did not get a game in Australia.

Squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

