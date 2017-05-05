Pakistan bowled out for 81; West Indies win Test by 106 to level series 1-1

Shannon Gabriel finished with match figures of 9/92. (Source: West Indies Twitter) Shannon Gabriel finished with match figures of 9/92. (Source: West Indies Twitter)

Shannon Gabriel picked up five wickets to help West Indies dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 81 runs in chase of 188 runs to win the second Test in Barbados.

Instead of Pakistan’s hopes of sealing the Test series, West Indies made a remarkable comeback on a pitch that got tougher to bat on as the Test wore on.

Gabriel, who finished with match figures of 9/92, helped the Windies level series at 1-1 after Pakistan went to lunch at 35/5. The visitors saw sudden destruction after lunch, dropping quickly to 36/7.

West Indies ended up beating Pakistan by 106 runs to level the three-match Test series at 1-1. Pakistan had won the opening Test at Sabina Park by 7 wickets.

None of the Pakistan batsmen chipped in with the bat and fell tamely one after another. Sarfraz Ahmed top-scored with 23 but he didn’t find support at the other end and eventually perished to Jason Holder. The second highest scorer was Mohammad Amir with 20.

The West Indies bowling trio of Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Jasol Holder ensured that Pakistan scored only 2.33 runs per over in their second innings.

Pakistan was all out for 81 in its second innings in 34.4 overs, unable to cope with the pace of Gabriel, who finished with match figures of 9-92.

Pakistan, who are looking for their first Test series win in the Caribbean, had the lead against the hosts after their first innings when they scored 393 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings 312.

The series-deciding third Test will begin on Wednesday, May 10th.

