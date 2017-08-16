Pakistan club batsman dies after being struck by ball

Zubair Ahmed was playing club cricket match on Pakistan’s Independence Day. (Source: PCB Twitter) Zubair Ahmed was playing club cricket match on Pakistan’s Independence Day. (Source: PCB Twitter)

A young batsman in Pakistan lost his life after being struck with a ball during a club match in Mardan, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the tragic incident, young Zubair Ahmed was hit on the head by a bouncer with reports claiming he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time. He was part of the Fakhar Zaman academy.

As per reports, he received attention at the ground but died there itself. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made it clear that the incident did take place and stressed on the need of wearing helmets while playing. “Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair’s family,” said a tweet by PCB.

Former Australia cricket Dean Jones who is currently involved in Pakistan cricket as head coach of the Islamabad United in PSL also expressed condolences in his message. He said, “Its so sad to hear.. Young Cricketer Zubair died in Mardan after Cricket ball hit on head during Cricket match. Condolences to his family,” in a tweet.

This isn’t the first time a cricketer has died after being struck by a ball. Entire cricketing universe was sent into deep mourning when Philip Hughes was hit by a bouncer in November, 2014 during a Sheffield Shield match at Sydney Cricket Ground. He was hit on the neck at the time and taken to the hospital where he passed away two days later. During this period, Hughes never regained consciousness.

