Pakistan army gives 21-gun salute to cricket team after Champions Trophy 2017 final win over India

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side lifted their maiden Champions Trophy title after beating India by 180 runs at The Oval on Sunday. While the Pakistan fans were spellbound with their team’s performance, Pakistan army saluted their side’s victory by honouring them with 21-gun salute – one of the highest honours in the country as per a report by Pakistan daily The Nation. Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the side. “Nothing can beat team work,” said General Bajwa.

Pakistan bundled India out for 158 runs in London after handing them a target of 339 runs. Earlier, Virat Kohli put Pakistan into bat after winning the toss in the final clash. Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman compiled a partnership of 128 runs for the first wicket before Ali was sent back into the hut.

Zaman carried on with his dream run in the Champions Trophy to score his first ODI ton of career. He previously had two half-centuries and a 31 to his name in three innings that he had played for Pakistan.

In reply to Pakistan’s mammoth total, India started off the chase in the most dismal manner they could have. Mohammad Amir bowled a magical spell to scalp three early wickets. The left-hander first removed Rohit Sharma and then scalped Kohli and Dhawan. India were eventually reduced to 54/5 before Hardik Pandya provided the fans with some hope.

The aggressive right-hander smacked 76 runs off just 43 deliveries including 6 sixes in the process. But his stay at the crease was ended after a confusion in the middle between him and Jadeja while running. Pandya was run-out for 76 and the Indian side too were soon bundled out for 158. India were dethroned from their title that they won in 2013 edition.

