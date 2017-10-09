Pakistan are unpredictable and you expect the unexpected from them: Sri Lanka’s bowling coach

Pakistan will be expecting to push for victory in the final match of a two-Test series. (Source: AP) Pakistan will be expecting to push for victory in the final match of a two-Test series. (Source: AP)

The second Test day-night Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka took a dramatic turn after the Lankans were reduced to 34/5 in the second innings. Courtesy of a fine spell of fast bowling by Wahab Riaz, the visitor find themselves in a spot of bother after deciding not enforce the follow-on and leading by 254 runs.

Commenting on Pakistan’s stunning comeback, Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach, said, “It was unexpected. The processes were lost in the midst. The boys had a belief saying that we needed to play out 15 overs. We were thinking of those 15 overs and not the processes. Hopefully things will work out for us in the afternoon tomorrow.”

“Pakistan are such a good side. They are unpredictable and you expect the unexpected from them. We shouldn’t forget that they are a good bowling unit although Amir is missing. They bowled exceptionally well in those 15 overs. They certainly did bowl better than us in the last 15 overs on Saturday,” Ratnayake added.

Elucidating on the reason behind not enforcing the follow-on, Ratnayake said, “The reason that we didn’t ask them to follow-on was because we felt that it was very hot and the bowlers wouldn’t have been able to go through the strenuous heat. We collectively thought that we should bat again.”

On the pacers finding success in conditions away from home, the coach added, “We worked on simple things. We worked on angles. We worked on areas on the fourth and fifth stumps. We had option ‘A’ and option ‘B’. If one thing didn’t work, we wanted to get back to the other. They executed that very well.”

