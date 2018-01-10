Top News
Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand T20I series, Imad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood out with injuries

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq while naming a 15-member squad for the three match T20 series in New Zealand said that Sohaib Maqsood and Imad Wasim were ruled out due to injuries.

Updated: January 10, 2018 10:40 pm
Paksitan vs Sri Lanka, Pak vs SL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Pak vs SL 1st T20I, Cricket Due to the fitness issues faced by Imad and Sohaib, Inzamam said that batsmen, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Amin had been included in Pakistan’s T20 squad. (Source: AP)
Pakistan’s top all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the T20 series in New Zealand after the national selectors confirmed that he is yet to recover completely from a knee injury.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq while naming a 15-member squad for the three match T20 series in New Zealand also announced that batsman, Sohaib Maqsood was also ruled out with a back problem.

“Both Imad and Sohaib have been told to work on their fitness at the National Cricket Academy under supervision of the PCB medical panel,” Inzamam said.

Imad also missed the ODI series due to the knee problem.

He said Sohaib was under consideration due to his fine form in domestic cricket but got ruled out because of his back problem.

Due to the fitness issues faced by Imad and Sohaib, Inzamam said that batsmen, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Amin had been included in Pakistan’s T20 squad.

“The rest of the players are the same, who are presently representing Pakistan in the ongoing one-day series,” he added.

Shehzad replaces Azhar Ali who is playing the five match ODI series in which Pakistan are 2-0 down while Umar Amin replaces Imam-ul-Haq.

The Pakistan T20 squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Aamir Yamin, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Hassan Ali, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Nawaz and Umar Amin.

