Pace bowling is an area where we need to focus, says Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh were thrashed by South Africa in South Africa and the them team captain Mushfiqur Rahim admitted that the team’s morale has taken a hit. Two months later, Bangladesh’s ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza has said that the team will look to rebuild in the upcoming ODI tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at home. This series will be followed by a Test series of two matches and T20I series of three matches against the former.

“Naturally, this tri-nation is very important and we will make plans to clinch it,” Mashrafee was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.com in Mirpur. “Everyone is upset after the South Africa series so doing well can be a turning point for us.”

Stating that Bangladesh fast bowlers have done exceptionally well in the team’s wins in last three years, it was time for them to perform again if Bangladesh, who have been struggling in the last six months, want to win at home.

“If you look at our wins during the last three and a half years you will see pacers did well in all those wins while where we lost they did badly on equal proportion. We (pacers) are not consistent and it is an area where we need to put our focus. If we can perform well for 10 to 12 matches we can gain momentum and that will be the key,” he said.

Bangladesh have to lift themselves up after some disastrous performances in South Africa and also an off-field incident which Mashrafe mentioned. He said that players should learn and behave properly after Sabbir Rahman lost his contract and was given a six-month ban from domestic cricket for assaulting a fan in the National Cricket League. He was also fined 20 Lakh Taka.

“I just hope no one goes through the same ordeal after what had happened to Sabbir (Rahman) and it is a lesson for us,” he said. “As national cricketers, everyone has some responsibility as we are followed by others and we need to act accordingly.”

Mortaza has to act as the coach of the team after Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said that apart from Khaled Mahmud, two senior players have to act as coaches. Bangladesh are yet to find a coach after Chandika Hathurusinghe left the job to take up the role of coach with the Sri Lankan cricket team. Apart from Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan is the other senior player asked to act as the coach.

“I don’t think I will have to do anything extra,” Mortaza said. “What he (Nazmul) wanted to mean is that seniors will have to take the responsibility and it had always been the case for us. If we try to do something else it can create problem so I think the way it was fine with the present (system) is running.”

