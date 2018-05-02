Overlooked for anti-corruption head post, former DGP writes to BCCI

Banerjee expressed his surprise that he wasn’t called for an interview. (Source: File) Banerjee expressed his surprise that he wasn’t called for an interview. (Source: File)

Taking strong exception to the fact that he wasn’t even shortlisted for the BCCI’s head of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) post, the former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Anand Lal Banerjee, has written to the cricket board CEO Rahul Johri. In his letter to Johri sent last month, Banerjee expressed his surprise that he wasn’t called for an interview despite his “credentials” as the former head of the Anti-Corruption Organisation and Director Vigilance, Uttar Pradesh.

“…This came as a total surprise as despite my credentials, which include Anti-Corruption work as the head of Anti-Corruption Organization and Director Vigilance, Uttar Pradesh, my candidature was not even shortlisted for an interview. Considering the body of my work, with 17 years specifically dealing with investigation, I thought I made the cut for the BCCI’s consideration,” Banerjee wrote in his email to Johri. He condemned the “lack of transparency and clarity” in the selection process, while urging the BCCI to reconsider his application, citing his record of “having been in charge around? 200,000 men as the DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Incidentally, Ajit Singh, a former Director of General Police, Rajasthan, was appointed the ACU head of the BCCI on March 31, which saw the cricket board officials and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) get involved in yet another tussle.

