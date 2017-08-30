Ottis Gibson appointed South Africa head coach

Ottis Gibson has been appointed South Africa’s head coach. (Source: AP File) Ottis Gibson has been appointed South Africa’s head coach. (Source: AP File)

England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been appointed as the new head coach of the South African cricket team, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday. He was widely expected to replace Russell Domingo with his contract expiring at the end of next month . Gibson has been handed a contract until the end of 2019 World Cup and will lead the Proteas in all three formats.

“His playing and coaching credentials are impressive and that will place the Proteas in good hands as we move towards a big home summer with both India and Australia visiting us,” Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat said in a statement. “Having spent a great part of his playing career in South Africa, Ottis is familiar with our country and that should help him to settle in quickly with our national team.”

Gibson, who hails from Barbados, played two Tests for West Indies and had been in his role with England since 2015 and will leave after the on-going Test series against the Windies which is precariously placed at 1-1.

On the other side, England can begin their search for a new bowling coach ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against Australia that starts in Brisbane on November 23.

Gibson’s first assignment with South Africa will be a two-Test series at home against Bangladesh that begins in late September, with India and Australia to follow in the New Year.

“I am delighted to embark on this new chapter in my coaching career and I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me this opportunity and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their understanding of my position,” Gibson said. “I have spent a number of happy times in South Africa as a player and I am now looking forward to return as a coach.”

Gibson had previously coached the West Indies team between 2010 and 2014 before returning for a second spell as bowling coach for England. He led the West Indies to World T20 title in 2012.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss praised Gibson’s contribution to England and said that he will be missed ahead of the Ashes. “Ottis has played a vital role in our progress over the past few years,” Bayliss said in a statement. “His knowledge of the international game and the way he has supported all our bowlers in their development has been immeasurable. He will no doubt relish the challenge of becoming a head coach once again and coupled with his strong affinity with South African cricket, he will look to take them forward.”

