Onus on WADA to dope-test Indian cricketers, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rathore insisted that the most adverse effect is on the fans as they are “cheated” (Source: File) Rathore insisted that the most adverse effect is on the fans as they are “cheated” (Source: File)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday said that the Indian cricket board could have ensured the doping test of the players to be conducted by NADA. Moreover, he went on to say that it is up to WADA to make BCCI conduct the tests by the national body.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier stated that it cannot be subjected to the norms of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as it is an “autonomous sports organisation affiliated to the International Cricket Council.”

“I am glad that cricket is getting dope control done through an outside agency. But when the entire sports bodies of the country and also of some other countries are trusting our National Anti-Doping Agency, the cricketers can also do that,” Rathore said.

“However, we leave it to the World Anti-Doping Agency, it is their prerogative. As the ICC is registered under the WADA, they have to abide by the doping standards. So, it is upto the WADA to ensure that they can dope test the cricketers,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Delhi Half Marathon.

The Sports Minister though said that the issue of dope-testing Indian cricketers can be resolved easily. “We don’t have any issues with that (issue) specifically, we have many more sports to take care of and we are proud of all the sports,” he said.

BCCI had earlier sent two letters to Sports Ministry and NADA that said it “has a zero-tolerance policy to doping in the sport of cricket and is committed to fight against doping in cricket in all forms.”

“For analysis and testing of samples, BCCI adheres to the WADA International Standard for Laboratories and the WADA International Standard for Testing and Investigations,” the letter said. “BCCI has adopted the WADA list of prohibited substances and prohibited methods, as amended by WADA from time to time, as more particularly set out in Article 4.1 to 4.3 of the BCCI code,” said the Board, “BCCI has engaged the services of the same expert sample collection agency that is also engaged by the ICC to provide collection sample services viz. International Doping Tests & Management.”

Talking about doping in sports, Rathore insisted that the most adverse effect is on the fans as they are “cheated”. He further went on to say that every sports body in the country needs to ensure that there is no “cheating” in their sports. “For us three things are very important, players, coaches and the fans. When doping happens, the fans are cheated. So every organisation need to ensure that there is no cheating in their sport and cricket is no exception.”

