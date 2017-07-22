Only way Sri Lanka can compete is if they prepare pitches to their favour, says Gautam Gambhir

India begin the Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. (Source: AP) India begin the Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. (Source: AP)

Out-of-favour India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that the only way Sri Lanka can trouble India in the upcoming Test series is to prepare pitches according to their bowlers. India and Sri Lanka begin a three-match Test series from July 26 in Galle. The cricketer also added that India will start the series as the favourite.

“Obviously, India start as favourites because they are the world number 1 and Sri Lanka, the way they have played, they don’t have the bowling attack to trouble India. The only way Sri Lanka can trouble India is to prepare wickets which work for their bowlers,” Gambhir told PTI in an interview.

“The only way Sri Lanka can compete is if they can manage to get 20 wickets and to do that they need to have pitches in their favour,” Gambhir added.

Sri Lanka will like to continue their Test form as they beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test after chasing down 391 runs on the final day. On the other hand, India beat West Indies in an ODI series while lost the T20I match.

While India have to adjust to the five-day format after playing the shorter format of the game for nearly three months, Gambhir said quick change in format is not an issue with international teams now.

“Even Sri Lanka played the Champions Trophy, they only had one Test match against Zimbabwe, that is how international cricket is now. You need to get mentally ready to get used to different formats,” he added.

Gambhir also said that even after Sri Lanka’s win over Zimbabwe, India will be a bigger trouble for the Sri Lankan team.

“It is always good to win against any opposition but you can’t compare Zimbabwe to India. India will be a completely different challenge. It will be far difficult,” he said. “Openers are always important in any format, not only in Test cricket, but in ODIs and T20s, the platform set by openers is important, it gives middle order liberty to go and play the way they want to,” said Gambhir.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd