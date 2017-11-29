‘Only the best bats for this Champion’: Shane Watson plays cricket with John Cena

John Cena tried to learn how to play cricket from Sydney Thunders captain John Cena. (Source: Twitter/Sydney Thunders) John Cena tried to learn how to play cricket from Sydney Thunders captain John Cena. (Source: Twitter/Sydney Thunders)

Before former Australian vice-captain Shane Watson will resume his duties as captain for Sydney Thunders in a Big Bash League clash against Melbourne Renegades on December 9, he was given another task. The 36-year old had to teach WWE superstar John Cena how to play a cricket.

The 16-time World Champion Cena, who is currently in Australia to promote his upcoming animated feature film “Ferdinand”, tried his hands in cricket and found himself struggling. In a tweet, Cena wrote, “Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent…”

Watson, who was teaching Cena a thing or two about the sport, also shared an image on Twitter, in which he was seen giving some batting tips to the wrestler. The all-rounder, in the tweet, said, “Awesome day with @JohnCena. Only the best bats for this champion!”

But, in spite of Cena admitting he performed “poorly” in cricket, Sydney Thunders remained confident in his abilities as a sportsperson. In a tweet, the Big Bash League side said, “We’re pretty sure @JohnCena could hit a few sixes in the @BBL for the @ThunderNation.”

We’re pretty sure @JohnCena could hit a few sixes in the @BBL for the #ThunderNationpic.twitter.com/aC4wvfEldc — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) 29 November 2017

The 7th season of Big Bash League will start on December 9 with the first match between Sydney and Melbourne being played at North Sydney Oval stadium. The tournament will continue till February 4, 2018. Watson, who will lead the side once again this year, will be eager to start off this year’s campaign with a win, especially with the Thunders scoring a wooden spoon in the last season, for the fourth time.

