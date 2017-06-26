One who can win cricket matches, says Sourav Ganguly on criteria for selection of coach

Sourav Ganguly is part of the CAC which will decide Anil Kumble’s successor as India coach. Sourav Ganguly is part of the CAC which will decide Anil Kumble’s successor as India coach.

With the position for the India coach’s job lying vacant and plenty of controversy surrounding Anil Kumble’s exit after a one-year tenure, the ball lies in Cricket Advisory Committee’s court to pick the next coach. Even though BCCI and the CAC had asked Kumble to continue for the West Indies tour, the former leg-spinner opted to resign from his role citing lack of support and the ‘untenable’ relationship with captain Virat Kohli.

Five days from the mess, Sourav Ganguly, member of the CAC alongside VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, was part of a BCCI meeting comprising the state associations. He was there in his capacity as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). When queried what kind of coach the panel is looking for, the answer was simple: “One who can win cricket matches,” he told NDTV.

This is obviously the main point for the panel and the second would undoubtedly be to find someone who is in sync with Kohli and the rest of the team. Given how things unfolded between Kohli and Kumble in the last month, the board would be eager to avoid appointing a coach who draws further controversy.

In the aftermath of Kumble’s exit and decision to not enter his name back in the hat for a second stint as coach, the board has invited more entries for the role. The new applicants can now send their CVs till July 9. “The CAC will take directives from the BCCI on the next coach,” said Ganguly with the new coach slated to be announced before India’s tour of Sri Lanka that begins on July 21.

