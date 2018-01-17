One of the harder Tests, given batting and bowling was tough: Faf du Plesiss

South Africa captain Faf du Plesiss scored 63 and 48 in the second Test vs India. (Source: Reuters) South Africa captain Faf du Plesiss scored 63 and 48 in the second Test vs India. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa captain Faf du Plesiss was a happy man after team’s another comprehensive win in the series. With this win, the hosts have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The conditions were not similar to Newlands and bowlers from both teams had to work hard to pick wickets. Du Plesiss lauded his team’s efforts in the last five days and said the fielding was brilliant.

“It took a lot of hard work over the last five days. We were on top pretty much most of the times. One of the harder Tests, given batting and bowling was tough. We were amazing in the field. After Day 1, we were very disappointed. In that last 45 minutes of Day 1, we gave India a sniff and the chat after that was that we are gonna need a bit of character over the next four days,” said Du Plessis.

After a brilliant start in the first innings, South Africa lost wickets in quick succession and were bundled out for 335. Du Plessis said they needed to get 400, especially after the kind of start the top-order gave them.

“We were short in the first innings. We needed to get 400, especially from the position we were in, but for me the vital time was the second innings. We kept pushing the scoring and we knew that anything over 250 would be challenging. So the guys were grinding hard to get over 250,” said Du Plessis.

Replacing injured Dale Steyn for this game, Lungi Ngidi grabbed the opportunity with both hands and returned with a match-haul of seven wickets. The lanky seamer troubled the visitors in the second innings and stole the show with figures of 6/39.

“Special performance by Ngidi. He’s a great guy and we welcome him into the team. Amazing future that lad has. I look at the person’s personality the first thing and he’s a wonderful human being. I see him carrying this national attack for a few years. Morne’s catch was better than AB’s (chuckles). Morne is going to tell us a lot about that catch over the next few days. You can tell from his celebrations. Long strides like that across the field is a beautiful sight,” said Du Plessis.

