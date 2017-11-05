One of my dreams to win a Test match in India, says Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath will lead Sri Lanka bowling attack against India. (Source: AP) Rangana Herath will lead Sri Lanka bowling attack against India. (Source: AP)

Related News Sri Lanka drop Kusal Mendis for India tour, Angelo Mathews returns

Sri Lanka became the first team to win a Test series against Pakistan in UAE and Rangana Herath wants to end another drought. Sri Lanka tour India for a three-match Test series beginning November 16 and Herath wants to win a Test match here. Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India and Australia.

“It’s one of my dreams. How wonderful it would be to win a Test match in India as we have never won there before,” Herath was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“The series win in Pakistan has given us lot of confidence. That winning mentality is important. If we show the same fighting spirit that we showed against Pakistan, we can win in India,” Herath added.

During the series against Pakistan, Herath played a crucial role by taking 16 wickets in two matches. He is expected to play a key role in the series against India as well. But, Herath know that India won’t be an easy opponent to beat. They are number one team in the world and have some of the best batsmen.

“They have [a] lot of experience. They have an excellent first-class structure in India. If you take the Ranji Trophy, it prepares their players to play those big innings. It teaches their bowlers to think of different options when bowling on flat wickets. Whereas we don’t have those challenges. Only at ‘A’ team cricket, our players are prepared for those challenges,” he said.

India recently beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match Test series Sri Lanka. Herath said that they all struggled in that series as they did not break the partnerhsips.

“The India series at home, I wasn’t able to take wickets. All of us struggled. We were not able to break the partnerships and they went onto post 600-plus runs and from there on it was difficult for us. We missed a few chances as well. We need to plan as to what we have to do to get those 20 wickets,” concluded Herath.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd