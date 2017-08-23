One for the ages: At 60, Matthew Fogarty keeps coming back at World Championships

Matthew Fogarty with his mother in Glasgow. The American played alongside Nicholas Bonkowssky of Canada in what was his 8th qualification at the World Championships. Matthew Fogarty with his mother in Glasgow. The American played alongside Nicholas Bonkowssky of Canada in what was his 8th qualification at the World Championships.

Matthew Fogarty is 60 and has qualified for the World Championships — his 8th. The American from Boston had qualified in 2003 at Anaheim — based on his rankings (which is now 93), but the US Federation did not allow him to play because he was 47 then.

He continued to qualify for the Worlds thereafter, arriving this time again with a much younger Canadian Nicholas Bonkowssky (29) as partner after his age-sake Dean Shoppe had accompanied him for three Worlds. Fogarty, on warpath with his federation, is keen to expose the “corruption and unfairness” of his national body, and makes it a point to keep his ranking within qualification limits.

“I used to play as a kid because my grandparents and parents played near Boston. Then I had to stop because I went to med school. But I continued playing,” he recounts. “Then some years ago they told me I was too old.”

What no one could stop was him making the Worlds — with only two teams per country permitted. This time, they qualified after the withdrawal of several doubles teams, rubbing in the nose of the American federation once again.

Travelling with his mum — she’s in her 80s now though she used to play as his partner till two decades ago — Fogarty would enjoy Glasgow, make it a point to annoy officials against whom he riles, before eventually losing 21-2, 21-4 against a Malaysian pair.

When asked if Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei can continue playing, Fogarty says, “I love the science of badminton and I can tell you the equipment is so light that anyone can continue playing as long as they want. I intend to play till I feel like it,” he asserted. And no one hearing the name Matthew Fogarty in badminton will ever ask, “Dr Who?”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App