Once upon a time, all was well between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble; see pics

Anil Kumble stepped down from the head coach’s position and the decision didn’t really come as a surprise to many as there was plenty of chatter about the tension in the Indian dressing room. Moreover, a post from Kumble on his social media handles made it clear that things were not going well between present skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble.

Kumble’s tenure ended with the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but he was given an option of continuing with the job for India’s tour of West Indies. The coach chose and the the team is currently in West Indies for five ODIs and only T20I, without a head coach.

Yes there are difference between captain and coach but there was a time when the two used to get along well. Here are some of the instances.

Happy birthday @imVkohli. Hope you have a fantastic year ahead. Wish you the best of everything. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IctHQk2xlK — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 5 November 2016

Congratulations @imvkohli on being honoured with Padma Shri. http://t.co/4kLosJweTo — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 31 March 2017

Wonderful read ‘Driven’ blossoming of @imVkohli by a friend and noted journalist @bradsobers who followed my career fm U19 days! #aptTitle http://t.co/4oSc9x9kj6 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 19 October 2016

With the skipper @imVkohli on a visit to Nevis @BCCI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NdnjCw8bf2

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 12 July 2016

Away from all the Ipl action. Seems like I’ve missed a very special one from @imVkohli. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 18 May 2016

Not just with the bat, but India need @imVkohli with the ball as well. #IndvsWI #AKLive #WT20 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 31 March 2016

Kumble began his career as India’s head coach last year when India toured West Indies for a four-match Test series and won it 2-0. India will now be playing West Indies in a five-match ODI series.

