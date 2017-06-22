Latest News
  • Once upon a time, all was well between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble; see pics

Once upon a time, all was well between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble; see pics

Scrolling through Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli's tweets, we find plenty of pictures, tweets praising performances and the birthday wishes. And, these are yet to be deleted.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 22, 2017 6:49 pm
Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Indian Express Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of head coach earlier this week. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Anil Kumble stepped down from the head coach’s position and the decision didn’t really come as a surprise to many as there was plenty of chatter about the tension in the Indian dressing room. Moreover, a post from Kumble on his social media handles made it clear that things were not going well between present skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble.

Kumble’s tenure ended with the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but he was given an option of continuing with the job for India’s tour of West Indies. The coach chose and the the team is currently in West Indies for five ODIs and only T20I, without a head coach.

Yes there are difference between captain and coach but there was a time when the two used to get along well. Here are some of the instances.

 

With the skipper @imVkohli on a visit to Nevis @BCCI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NdnjCw8bf2

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 12 July 2016

 

 

 

Kumble began his career as India’s head coach last year when India toured West Indies for a four-match Test series and won it 2-0. India will now be playing West Indies in a five-match ODI series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I would deliver more results if I had more power as a coach 